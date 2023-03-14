Childish Gambino Previews New Music In Teaser For 'Swarm' Series

"Sticky" is the first song Glover has released music as Childish Gambino in three years. The last time he dropped solo records was at the beginning of the pandemic when he surprised everyone with the release of his 3.15.20 project. His 12-track album features collaborations with Ariana Grande, 21 Savage and Khadja Bonet. It's been a busy time for the "Redbone" artist thanks to "Swarm" and FX's "Atlanta" but he did knock out a few high profile collaborations. He appeared on Latto's "Sunshine" with Lil Wayne along with other joint efforts with Brittany Howard, bLAck pARty, Thundercat, Steve Lacy and Steve Arrington.



"Swarm" starring Dominique Fishback and Chloe Bailey follows the life of a professional stan who's obsession with a fictitious pop star causes her to take things way too far. The new song is expected to drop on the same day as the series premiere, which is Friday, March 17.