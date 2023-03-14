Chrisean Rock Considers Getting An Abortion: 'I Don't Know What To Do'

"He's purposely trying to hurt me because of what I said on my live that when I was like he cock-blocking," Rock added. "So he went ballistic."



Blueface and Chrisean Rock have been at odds since she revealed she's pregnant with his child. The 26-year-old instantly refuted his girlfriend's claims and asked for a paternity test. Earlier this week, he continued to question Rock's pregnancy in trove of social media posts.



"This is what it's supposed to look like when a women tells a man she pregnant," Blue tweeted along with a video of his ex-girlfriend, Jaidyn Alexi, sharing her pregnancy with their second child. "Any other response or question you should abort the baby a treat the next n***a better for the sake of you him a the baby.



"No man should question the paternity of a child if they do 9x outta 10 the women hasn’t been valuing herself enough which makes them believe theirs a possibility it’s not theirs this is a wholesome beautiful moment that every righteous women deserves fr," he continued.



See more of his posts and Chrisean Rock's response below.