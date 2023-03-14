Diet Change Could Reduce Risk Of Dementia - Here's How

A new study suggests following a Mediterranean diet may lower the risk of dementia.

Data involving more than 60,000 seniors showed that consumption of seafood, fruit, vegetables, nuts and olive oil reduced the likelihood of developing dementia nearly one quarter, even in people with genes that put a greater risk, according to the study's report, which was published in the medical journal BMC Medicine on Monday (March 13).

“The main take home message from this study is that, even for individuals with a higher genetic risk, consuming a more Mediterranean-like diet could reduce the likelihood of developing dementia,” said Oliver Shannon, a lecturer in human nutrition and aging at Newcastle University, who served as the study's lead author, via NBC News.

Researchers found, among those who ate foods that least resembled a Mediterranean diet, "around 17 in every 1,000 individuals developed demential during the approximately nine year study follow-up period," Shannon told NBC News in an email. In contrast, among, among those who ate foods consistent with the Mediterranean diet, “only around 12 of every 1,000 individuals developed dementia,” according to Shannon's email.

Participants in the study also typically consumed less red or processed meat, sweets and pastries, as well as drank fewer sugar sweetened beverages, according to Shannon. Past studies have had mixed conclusions on whether following a Mediterranean diet could lower the risk of dementia.

A study published in October 2022 analyzed 28,025 Swedes and found that the diet didn't limit the rate of dementia, however, a separate study published in May 2022 analyzing nearly 2,000 seniors found that diets high in foods linked to inflammation -- which contrasted to the perceived anti-inflammatory Mediterranean diet -- were believed to have caused faster brain aging and a greater risk for the development of dementia.