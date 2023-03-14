Jimmy Eat World Announce North American Tour With Special Guests

By Logan DeLoye

March 14, 2023

KROQ Almost Acoustic Christmas
Photo: Getty Images North America

Jimmy Eat World have just announced a slew of Summer tour dates across America with co-headliners, Manchester Orchestra and special guests, Middle Kids. The Amplified Echoes Tour will begin on July 11th in Missoula, Montana, and end in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on August 26th. The band took to Instagram to announce the dates, and to detail who would be joining them on the road.

"Stoked to announce The Amplified Echoes Tour with @manchesterorchestra and @middlekidsmusic! Tickets are on sale Thursday, March 16 at 10am local."

Other tour stops include Spokane, Washington, Seattle, Washington, Bend, Oregon, San Francisco, California, Los Angeles, California, San Diego, California, Los Vegas, Nevada, Salt Lake City, Utah, Denver, Colorado, St. Louis, Missouri, Nashville, Tennessee, Asheville, North Carolina, Charlotte, North Carolina, Houston, Texas, Austin, Texas, Dallas, Texas, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, Minneapolis, Minnesota, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Chicago, Illinois, Indianapolis, Indiana, Columbus, Ohio, Detroit, Michigan, Toronto, Ontario, New York, New York, Boston, Massachusetts, and last but not least Buffalo, New York, before wrapping up the Summer in Philly.

Jimmy Eat World are currently in Brisbane opening for My Chemical Romance during the Australian leg of MCR's reunion tour. Tickets for The Amplified Echoes Tour will go on sale on March 16th at 10:00 a.m. local time!

