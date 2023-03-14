Meek Mill Selling Massive Atlanta-Area Mansion He 'Never Moved In' To

The housing market knows no mercy, not even for Meek Mill.

The Philadelphia rapper took to his Instagram to voice his frustration about his Atlanta-area mansion not selling despite being on the market for an undetermined amount of time, per WSB-TV. Despite the fact that he seemingly already has a realtor, he showed off the mansion on the platform because it wasn't selling quickly enough, even including a video showing a virtual tour of the Sandy Springs home that claims he never moved into.

"MANSION FORSALE IN ATL," he captioned the post. "my realtor not getting this off fast enough & I think I can lol I never moved in it had for a few years."

The mansion has 8 bedroom and 9.5 bathrooms, a tennis court, pool and jacuzzi, plenty of garage space and a couple of towers. The interior is very modern and sleek, getting a lot of natural light thanks to the vast number of windows. The video highlights the marble floors and countertops throughout the home, which also has a movie theater and sauna.

Meek even had a suggestion for who might be interested in the home located just outside of Atlanta, hinting that someone joining either the city's NBA or NFL team may want to look into the mansion.

"When somebody get traded to the hawks or falcons come grab this Jawn!"