Meghan Trainor Cried All Day Long After Kris Jenner Agreed To Work With Her

Meghan Trainor has opened up about working with Kris Jenner in the music video for her latest song, "Mother." Last week, Trainor dropped the empowering track along on a deluxe version of her 2022 album Takin' It Back as well as a glamourous music video that starred one of the most famous moms in pop culture. During a recent interview with Lorraine Kelly on the British breakfast TV program Lorraine, Trainor revealed that she "sobbed" and "cried" when she found that Kris was down to star in the video.

"I jokingly one day was like 'what if I got the mother of all mothers, like the queen of mothers to be in this music video, singing the lyrics?'" said Trainor per the Daily Mail. "And I was like, 'there's no way she’s going to say yes but we should ask', and we asked and I found out the day before my birthday that she said ‘yes’ and I sobbed and cried all day long because I couldn't believe it was happening!'

The "momager" looked stunning in the "Mother" music video wearing a blonde wig and white gown to pay homage to Marilyn Monroe's "Diamonds Are A Girl's Best Friend" number from Gentlemen Prefer Blondes. She also lip-syncs Trainor's memorable lyrics, "I am your mother/ You listen to me/ Stop all that mansplainin'/ No one's listenin'/ Tell me who gave you permission to speak/ I am your mother/ You listen to me."

Kim Kardashian also shared a clip of the video on Instagram and said that her mom "had the best time ever."