Michigan Restaurant Serves The Best Comfort Food In The State

Comfort food exists as a pick-me-up after a long, busy day. It's a broad term that is actually very specific to the person eating the food. Each one of us has different foods that bring us comfort, but general items include easy to prepare dishes like mac 'n' cheese, pizza, sandwiches, biscuits and gravy, fries, and more. Despite the availability of comfort food, there is only one restaurant in the entire state that serves it best.

According to a list compiled by LoveFood, the best comfort food in Michigan can be found at Slows BarBQ located in Detroit. LoveFood recommended trying any one of their sandwiches with a side of waffle fries or mac 'n' cheese.

Here is what LoveFood had to say about the restaurant that serves the best comfort food in Michigan:

"The choice at this casual BBQ joint in Detroit is simple. First, pick your meat – pulled pork, beef brisket, or BBQ chicken – then add a side like waffle fries, pit-smoked beans, or mac 'n' cheese, and finish with a hot fudge brownie or carrot cake. There's also an enticing specials menu with bacon fried rice and cheese fries, as well as a good selection of burgers – try the signature Reason burger with smoked pulled pork, coleslaw, and dill pickles."

For more of the best comfort food restaurants across the country visit lovefood.com.