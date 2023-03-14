Michigan To Be 'Sandwiched' Between East, West Coast Storms This Week

By Logan DeLoye

March 14, 2023

Michigan is getting hit with storms from both the East, and West coasts this week as multiple weather patterns move into the region. According to MLive, a "Nor’easter" storm that formed off the coast of New England on Sunday brought wind, cold temperatures, and snow to counties surrounding the Great Lakes. These conditions are expected to taper off into Tuesday evening, just in time for the West Coast portion of the storm to strike a few days later. The lower half of the state is predicted to see "Spring-like" rain that will turn into snow on Friday as a result of the atmospheric river that hit Northern California on Monday.

MLive mentioned that the Upper Peninsula will receive a substantial snowstorm on Friday that will continue into Saturday. The "sandwich" to which Mlive referred to will occur during the days when the weather is mild. The brief intermission between storms will bring 50-degree temperatures to the region on Wednesday and Thursday. Temperatures will be fairly moderate, and weather patterns will remain stable during the days after the "Nor’easter" storm. But don't get too used to the mild weather as temperatures are predicted to dip quickly with the arrival of the storm from the West Coast this weekend.

