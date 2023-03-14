Missouri Bake Shop Serves The Best Slice Of Pie In The State

Is there anything better than a slice of your favorite pie? Whether you prefer a chilled key lime or classic warm apple pie, the sweet treat is the perfect addition to any meal or even just an indulgent snack.

Yelp looked at restaurants and bakeries around the country in search of the best pies around, compiling a list of the top spot in each state where you can grab a delicious slice. According to the site:

"We identified businesses in the food category on Yelp with a large concentration of reviews mentioning 'pie,' then ranked those spots using a number of factors, including the total volume and ratings of reviews mentioning 'pie.'"

So where can you find the best pie in Missouri?

Ashleigh's Bake Shop

Located in Kansas City, Ashleigh's Bake Shop serves up the best pie in the state. With 5 out of 5 stars and dozens of reviews on Yelp, this bakery has plenty of flavors to choose from, including gooey chess pies, butterscotch cream pie, fruity flavors like peach cranberry and classic apple, and unique options like salted honey custard and blueberry basil goat cheese with almond crumble.

Ashleigh's Bake Shop is located at 115 Westport Road in Kansas City.

