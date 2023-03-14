Nebraska Restaurant Serves The Best Comfort Food In The State

Comfort food exists as a pick-me-up after a long, busy day. It's a broad term that is actually very specific to the person eating the food. Each one of us has different foods that bring us comfort, but general items include easy to prepare dishes like mac 'n' cheese, pizza, sandwiches, biscuits and gravy, fries, and more. Despite the availability of comfort food, there is only one restaurant in the entire state that serves it best.

According to a list compiled by LoveFood, the best comfort food in Nebraska can be found at Little Ted's Pub & Grill located in Nebraska City. LoveFood recommended trying the grilled chicken dinner with a side of onion rings.

Here is what LoveFood had to say about the restaurant that serves the best comfort food in Nebraska:

"For a casual spot that's big on tasty, unfussy food, head straight for Little Ted's Pub & Grill in Nebraska City. The menu features a good selection of burgers and sandwiches, as well as classic mains like grilled chicken dinner, New York strip, and sirloin. Get wings or loaded nachos to start with, pickle chips to snack on, and add some tasty sides like fries and onion rings."

