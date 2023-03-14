Nicole Scherzinger Disses The Pussycat Dolls In New Solo Song
By Rebekah Gonzalez
March 14, 2023
Nicole Scherzinger called out her former bandmates from the Pussycat Dolls in a new solo song called "Freedom." While the song hasn't been officially released yet, the Masked Singer judge debuted it while headlining Sydney WorldPride in Australia on March 4th.
As the lyrics to the song appeared in a large font on the stage's screens, Scherzinger sang, "Please allow me to introduce myself / I’m not that little doll you knew / She paid her dues / Now she owns herself." She continued, “I’ve got a new attitude down inside of me / I’ve got a new pair of shoes / Step aside, please/ I’m through working for you / Was killing me to compromise / B—h, I just woke up redefined.”
According to Page Six, Scherzinger is currently in a lawsuit with the girl group's founder, Robin Antin. After reuniting in November 2019 and releasing their comeback single "React" in February 2020, the Pussy Cat Dolls' plans to record a new album and tour fell through due to the COVID-19 pandemic and internal conflicts. The following year, Antin sued Scherzinger for breach of contract and claimed the singer refused to go on the reunion tour unless she received more money than her bandmates. She also reportedly wanted creative control of their shows. Scherzinger filed a response to Antin's lawsuit and called it "a meritless effort to enforce an expired 2019 agreement."
Page Six confirmed that the case will go on for a while as a Los Angeles judge delayed a status conference to March 2024.