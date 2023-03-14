Nicole Scherzinger Disses The Pussycat Dolls In New Solo Song

Nicole Scherzinger called out her former bandmates from the Pussycat Dolls in a new solo song called "Freedom." While the song hasn't been officially released yet, the Masked Singer judge debuted it while headlining Sydney WorldPride in Australia on March 4th.

As the lyrics to the song appeared in a large font on the stage's screens, Scherzinger sang, "Please allow me to introduce myself / I’m not that little doll you knew / She paid her dues / Now she owns herself." She continued, “I’ve got a new attitude down inside of me / I’ve got a new pair of shoes / Step aside, please/ I’m through working for you / Was killing me to compromise / B—h, I just woke up redefined.”