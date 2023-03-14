One Illinois City Ranked Among The Rudest Cities In The US

When you think of the rudest cities in the entire country, which come to mind? There is a strong correlation between population and rudeness, and that is certainly the case for the one Illinois city that made the list.

According to a list compiled by Business Insider, the rudest city in Illinois is Chicago. Chicago ranks fourth on the list of the rudest cities in America. The rudest city in the entire country is New York, New York. Following closely behind New York, New York is Los Angeles, Washington D.C., Boston, Detroit, Philadelphia, and Buffalo.

Here is what Business Insider had to say about the rudest city in Illinois:

"18.6% of respondents thought Chicago had the rudest inhabitants.According to the hometown newspaper, Chicago has been a rude city for decades. A 1985 Chicago Tribune editorial said rudeness was '"chronic, thoughtless, and utterly pervasive."' Chicago was also home to Ed Debevic's Diner for 31 years, which was known for its "rude" staff whose attitudes were part of the experience. In 2015, a video of one of the waitresses being snarky to diners went viral. "'If you want good service, you go somewhere else. I know Hooters is probably more your speed, but you came here on purpose,'" waitress Kryssie Ridolfi said to diners on the video.The rude diner closed down in late 2015, but it plans to make a comeback."

For more information regarding the rudest cities across the country visit businessinsider.com.