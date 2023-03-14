One Minnesota City Ranked Among The Rudest Cities In The US

When you think of the rudest cities in the entire country, which come to mind? There is a strong correlation between population and rudeness, and that is certainly the case for the one Minnesota city that made the list. Climate and atmosphere also seem to have an impact on the level of rudeness that a city's population possesses.

According to a list compiled by Business Insider, the rudest city in Minnesota is Minneapolis-St. Paul. Minneapolis-St. Paul ranks 46th on the list of the rudest cities in America. The rudest city in the entire country is New York, New York. Following closely behind New York, New York is Los Angeles, Washington D.C., Chicago, Boston, Detroit, Philadelphia, and Buffalo. Salt Lake City, Providence, Milwaukee, and Raleigh are featured towards the end of the list.

Here is what Business Insider had to say about the rudest city in Minnesota:

"1.6% of respondents thought Minneapolis-St. Paul had the rudest inhabitants. In 2017, local outlet City Pages reported that a Twin Cities street artist who went by the name "Sluto," scrawled a rude message across the ground that residents were "all so f---ing boring."

For more information regarding the rudest cities across the country visit businessinsider.com.