Roger Daltrey Gives Update On Keith Moon Biopic: 'It Will Be Made'

A biopic about Keith Moon has been talked about for years without ever coming to fruition, but according to Roger Daltrey "it will be made." And hopefully soon.

Last month, The Who frontman revealed that he had completed a script for the project and even had an actor in mind to play his late bandmate. In a new interview with NME, he gave more info about the film.

“I’m waiting on a reply from a director that I was talking to prior to starting writing the script. I’m very pleased with the script, it will be made. As soon as he’s finished the film that he’s on, he will read it and I’ll get a reply from him. Hopefully we’ll get it made ASAP,” Daltrey said. “It’s a tricky one, and it’s taken me a long, long time. A myriad of writers came up with failed scripts to finally make me sit down and write the kind of story I had in my head of how to tell a story that engages people, that really does expose the full Moon.”

The Who drummer died of an accidental drug overdose in 1978 at the age of 32. “He was flawed, like we all are. But he was wonderful and he was an absolute uncontrolled genius," Daltrey reminisced. "And people like him are greatly missed in life today, because life is so full of f**king mediocrity, it’s unbelievable.”

Elsewhere in the interview, he gave a harsh answer when asked about new music from The Who. “What’s the point?” Daltrey said with a laugh. “What’s the point of records? We released an album four years ago [2019’s WHO], and it did nothing. It’s a great album too, but there isn’t the interest out there for new music these days. People want to hear the old music. I don’t know why, but that’s the fact."