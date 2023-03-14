Selena Gomez's Gorgeous Makeup-Free Selfie Has Subtle Nod To Miley Cyrus

By Sarah Tate

March 14, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

Selena Gomez is once again showing the "real" her, sharing a gorgeous makeup-free selfie that includes a subtle nod to Miley Cyrus.

On Monday (March 13), the Rare Beauty founder ditched the makeup again in stunning pair of photos shared to her Instagram. In the first pic, a bare-faced Gomez stares directly into the camera while the second photo has her making a face. She captioned the post, "Violet chemistry," a track off of Cyrus' recently-released album Endless Summer Vacation. In the song, Cyrus begs her lover to "stay awhile with me, stay awhile, don't deny the violet chemistry... stay awhile, put your arms around me."

Gomez also tagged Cyrus in the pic, who caught wind of the post and shared it to her own Instagram Stories, along with other accomplishments for her new album.

Of course, this is not the first time the former Disney stars have shown their support for each other. After Gomez showed off her impression skills while hosting Saturday Night Live last year, faking a southern accent while trying to capture the advice her pal Cyrus had given her and claiming, "Hell yeah, I'm Miley Cyrus," the Plastic Hearts singer shared a photo of herself wearing a shirt with the phrase.

Selena Gomez
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.