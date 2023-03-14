Selena Gomez is once again showing the "real" her, sharing a gorgeous makeup-free selfie that includes a subtle nod to Miley Cyrus.

On Monday (March 13), the Rare Beauty founder ditched the makeup again in stunning pair of photos shared to her Instagram. In the first pic, a bare-faced Gomez stares directly into the camera while the second photo has her making a face. She captioned the post, "Violet chemistry," a track off of Cyrus' recently-released album Endless Summer Vacation. In the song, Cyrus begs her lover to "stay awhile with me, stay awhile, don't deny the violet chemistry... stay awhile, put your arms around me."

Gomez also tagged Cyrus in the pic, who caught wind of the post and shared it to her own Instagram Stories, along with other accomplishments for her new album.