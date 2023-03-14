This Indiana City Is Ranked Among The Rudest Cities In The US

If you had to guess what the rudest city in America was, what would you pick? If your first guess was New York City, you would be correct!

But rudeness isn't only home to the Big Apple. Business Insider compiled a ranking of the rudest cities in the U.S., according to survey data from over 2,000 American adults who were asked to choose the five rudest cities in the country from a list of the 50 biggest cities.

Just one Indiana city made the list, Indianapolis at No. 27. Here's what Business Insider said about this entry:

Indianapolis:

3.1% of respondents thought Indianapolis had the rudest inhabitants. Earlier this year, a rude sign appeared in Indianapolis calling people out for littering in the area. The sign said "we love litter," which Fox59 reported some thought was offensive. Local Andrew Chambers said people should have cared more about trash than a rude sign, but they didn't. "They do care more about the sign because the sign is sending an actual message to people and the trash can't speak," he said.

Check out the full report.