WATCH: Kirk Cousins Redeems Playoff Lapse In Barstool Sports Video

"You're going to do that next year and win me a lot of money," PFT Commenter said after Cousins threw the pass.

"Super Bowl," Cousins responded.

"He's learning," PFT Commenter added.

Cousins finished the Wild Card Round loss with 273 yards and two touchdowns on 31 of 39 passing, as well as scoring a one-yard rushing touchdown, but the decision to throw to Hockenson -- who recorded 10 receptions for 129 yards -- rather than take a shot downfield was publicly scrutinized by many. The quarterback is currently in the final year of his contract with the Vikings amid reports that the two sides have discussed a potential extension this offseason, though an agreement is not imminent, according to NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo.