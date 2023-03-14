WATCH: Kirk Cousins Redeems Playoff Lapse In Barstool Sports Video
By Jason Hall
March 14, 2023
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins redeemed his playoff lapse in a recent viral video for Barstool Sports.
Cousins appeared alongside Pardon My Take co-host PFT Commenter and Barstool Sports personality Steven Cheah for the first episode of Slingin' It, where he had a catch with the podcaster while discussing NFL career. The video concluded with Cousins throwing a deep pass to Cheah, playing the role of All-Pro wide receiver Justin Jefferson, instead of throwing a short route to PFT Commenter, playing the role of tight end T.J. Hockenson, which referenced Cousins' decision to instead throw to Hockenson short of the first down marker during the Vikings' final offensive play of their 31-24 loss to the New York Giants in the Wild Card Round of the playoffs in January.
"You're going to do that next year and win me a lot of money," PFT Commenter said after Cousins threw the pass.
"Super Bowl," Cousins responded.
"He's learning," PFT Commenter added.
Cousins finished the Wild Card Round loss with 273 yards and two touchdowns on 31 of 39 passing, as well as scoring a one-yard rushing touchdown, but the decision to throw to Hockenson -- who recorded 10 receptions for 129 yards -- rather than take a shot downfield was publicly scrutinized by many. The quarterback is currently in the final year of his contract with the Vikings amid reports that the two sides have discussed a potential extension this offseason, though an agreement is not imminent, according to NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo.