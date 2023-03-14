'We Spy Coffee' Employee Arrested For Spying On Customers In Bathroom

A Florida man is facing charges after a hidden spy camera was discovered inside the men's bathroom at “We Spy Coffee & More” shop, according to WFLA.

The Tarpon Springs Police Department responded to the coffee shop, located at 505 Dodecanese Blvd. after getting a call from a customer on Monday, March 13. The victim told officers they spotted a camera under the sink recording them.

“it was an iPhone that was propped underneath the sink and it was upside down," TSPD Detective John Melton said. "He picked the phone up and he looked at it and he saw that it was actually actively making a video recording."

After the shocking discovery, the victim then confronted an employee, later identified as 31-year-old Spyridon Voulgarakis. The suspect reportedly got nervous and tried to get his phone back, but ended up hitting the victim in the process, according to Melton. Voulgarakis later admitted to hiding the camera to record men using the restroom.

He's now charged with battery and video voyeurism, but Melton believes there could be "more victims out there."

Anyone who's visited We Spy Coffee since February 13 and used the men's bathroom is urged to contact Det. Melton at 727-938-2849.