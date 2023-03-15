Daughter Roasts Illinois Father In Hilariously Honest Obituary

Halliea Milner wrote a hilarious obituary for her late father, Kenne Pluhar, who passed away a few weeks ago on his birthday at the age of 62. She told WGN9 that the words that she used to create the obituary came from "a true place of love."

“He was a magnetic person. I loved him dearly. My world is not the same without him.” While the obituary is non-traditional, it goes in depth to describe Kenne's favorite parts about life, his personality, and relationship with his loved ones in sweet humor.

"Kenne died in ICU at St Anthony's after losing a battle with sepsis - at the age of 62, after 50 years of crap-starting with everyone and everything he could find to fight in Alton, IL, this hard as nails, redneck, SOB finally found something meaner and more stubborn than himself. Like any good card-carrying, ray ban wearing, camo coverall lovin' redneck, Kenne had 3 true loves: hunting, fishing, and drinking. He liked "both kinds of music - country AND western". Like every sad cowboy song, he couldn't stay married, but that didn't keep him from trying."

Towards the end of the obituary, Milner tells anyone who plans on attending her father's funeral to "save your money" on flowers.

"Doors open at 5:30, there will be food & beer that you don’t have to pay for (Kenne’s favorite) at 6:00 and people will start talking crap about Kenne and his life around 7. Although there will be music and mayhem, don’t plan to stay too long; we are going to kick you out at 10pm. Save your money – please don’t send anything (flowers, donations, etc); take a trip to the Dollar Store in Kenne’s honor instead."

The full obituary can be read on The Alton Telegraph.