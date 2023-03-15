DJ Drama Confronts Allegations That He 'Fell Off': 'Damn, You Was Wrong'

"There's somebody in this room sitting in one of these seats that wasn't really a believer," Drama said during the conversation.



"I hope this isn't me, is this me?" Wilson asked with a smirk. "I was frontin' on Jack?"



"Yeah it's you, man!" Miller replied.



Drama refers to an article from Rap Radar's newsletter from 2020, in which Wilson admitted Drama -- plus Generation Now executives Don Cannon and Leighton “Lakeshow” Morrison -- were right about Harlow. He wrote, "SMH. I get a lot of stuff right — this I got wrong." From there, BDot mentioned that they were supposed to sit down with the "First Class" rapper at the time, but Wilson was hesitant to do it. Afterward, Wilson even admitted that he thought Drama "fell off" at the time.



"I also thought Drama had fell off and it was going to be over for him," Wilson explained.



"Let's talk about that," The Dalai Drama replied, "How could you ever think that Drama had fell off and I was done for?!"



Eventually, they mutually agreed that Wilson was wrong. The conversation went down ahead of DJ Drama's upcoming solo album I'm Really Like That. Since he announced his album a few months ago, the Philly native has yet to slow down. Following joint projects with Jeezy (SNOFALL) and Snoop Dogg (Gangsta Grillz: I Still Got It), Drama delivered other projects with the likes of French Montana, Kash Doll, G Perico and others.



