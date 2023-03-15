Dunkin' Retires 'Signature' Menu Item After 23 Years

Dunkin' recently announced the retirement of a popular menu item that has been served for the last 23 years. According to KTLA, the world must say goodbye to the beloved Dunkaccino. A Dunkin' spokesperson confirmed the news to Today, detailing the "tragic" end of an era.

"As we focus on innovation and finding new ways to delight guests, we continually evolve our menu in an effort to deliver a fast, frictionless experience. The Dunkaccino is retired for now, but there’s always the chance for its return in the future." The popular drink was introduced in 2000, and has remained a customer favorite throughout the years. It featured a mix of hot chocolate and coffee and was able to be purchased hot and frozen. Despite the decision, the product page for the item still remains active on Dunkin's' website.

"Our Dunkaccino®, with its unique blend of coffee and hot chocolate flavors, is the perfect treat to warm you up. Drink as is, or add extra indulgence with delicious whipped cream."

Dunkin' did not mention exactly why the menu item is being retired, but former employee's suspect that it is because of a discontinued ingredient that was used to make the mix for the beverage.