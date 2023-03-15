Dunkin' Retires 'Signature' Menu Item After 23 Years

By Logan DeLoye

March 15, 2023

Dunkin' recently announced the retirement of a popular menu item that has been served for the last 23 years. According to KTLA, the world must say goodbye to the beloved Dunkaccino. A Dunkin' spokesperson confirmed the news to Today, detailing the "tragic" end of an era.

"As we focus on innovation and finding new ways to delight guests, we continually evolve our menu in an effort to deliver a fast, frictionless experience. The Dunkaccino is retired for now, but there’s always the chance for its return in the future." The popular drink was introduced in 2000, and has remained a customer favorite throughout the years. It featured a mix of hot chocolate and coffee and was able to be purchased hot and frozen. Despite the decision, the product page for the item still remains active on Dunkin's' website.

"Our Dunkaccino®, with its unique blend of coffee and hot chocolate flavors, is the perfect treat to warm you up. Drink as is, or add extra indulgence with delicious whipped cream."

Dunkin' did not mention exactly why the menu item is being retired, but former employee's suspect that it is because of a discontinued ingredient that was used to make the mix for the beverage.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.