Florida Restaurant Named The Most Beautiful In The State

By Zuri Anderson

March 15, 2023

Drinks On Table Against Sky During Sunset
Photo: Getty Images

When dining out, sometimes you need something pleasant to look at to enjoy your meal. Whether it's the stunning interior decor, the fascinating architecture, or the scenic views an eatery provides, chances are it'll be as amazing as the food served.

If you want to dine at a nice-looking restaurant, look no further than Cheapism. Writers pinpointed the most beautiful restaurant in every state.

The website states, "Some gorgeous restaurants serve up a feast not just for the taste buds, but for the eyes, too. Whether you need an impressive spot for a special occasion or just want to gawk, here are some of the most beautiful places you can dine in every state and Washington, D.C."

According to writers, Florida's most beautiful restaurant is Cecconi's! Here's why it was chosen:

"This breezy restaurant at Soho Beach House has a generous courtyard and is a picture-perfect example of al fresco Italian dining. Couches offer plump pillows for lounging, lights dangle from pergolas, and greenery climbs wooden walls. At night, white lights twinkle in the trees for a truly magical meal."

You can find this restaurant at 4385 Collins Ave. in Miami Beach.

Need to add more aesthetic eateries to your bucket list? Check out the full list on Cheapism's website.

