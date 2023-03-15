Hurricane Chris Receives Verdict In Murder Trial

“Tonight, I was found not guilty of second degree murder and illegal possession of stolen things,” he said in a statement to The Shade Room. "I wanna thank God, my attorneys at the Washington & Wells Law Firm, and my family for standing with me as my life was on the line. They wanted to give me life if I was found guilty. Now I can hug my son and think about raising him to be a man. This situation drained me and affected my health greatly. God I give u all the glory. I got my life back and words can’t explain how I feel. Thanks to everyone who wished me well.”



Dooley was arrested in June 2020 after he was charged with the Farris Jr.'s murder. At the time, he told police that he shot the victim in self-defense after they struggled over the Mercedes, which was reported stolen by Dooley's ex-girlfriend. She was one of the few who testified during the trial along with nine other witnesses from the prosecution and Chris himself.

