Selena Gomez's 'Wizards Of Waverly Place' Costar Defends Her On TikTok
By Rebekah Gonzalez
March 15, 2023
One of Selena Gomez's Wizards of Waverly Place costars is coming to her defense amid the ongoing drama with Hailey Bieber. On Wednesday, March 14th, Jennifer Stone, who played Selena's best friend Harper on the beloved Disney show, shared a TikTok with the caption, "When people try to mess with my people..."
The sound she chose is from an impassioned Jamie Lee Curtis interview in which the Oscar winner says, "People should shut the f—k up, back the f—k off, and let this woman just shine her light." She also included a hashtag that read "Team Selena" as well as a few others including "Grow Up," "Jealousy Jealousy," and "Women For Women."
WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE
@jenniferlstone
When people try to mess with my people… #backoff #growup #jealousyjealousy #shineyourlight #womenforwomen #teamselena♬ original sound - betches
Selena recently reconnected with Jennifer and their other Wizards costar David DeLuise (Jerry Russo) on their podcast Wizards of Waverly Pod. "I felt ashamed of the decisions that I made," Selena confessed about the reason she cut them off after the show ended in 2012. "I didn't want you guys to see me in the state that I was in, because a) you would have told me the truth, which terrifies me, and b) I didn't want to let you down." The podcast's hosts were gracious toward Gomez with DeLuise telling her, "That's really sweet, and thank you for saying that. Obviously, I miss you."
Gomez then told her costars, "I appreciate you guys dearly. I love you so much in a way that I've never loved anybody else," before sharing that she always felt safe with the cast, which also included David Henrie, Jake T. Austin, and Maria Canals-Barrera.