Selena recently reconnected with Jennifer and their other Wizards costar David DeLuise (Jerry Russo) on their podcast Wizards of Waverly Pod. "I felt ashamed of the decisions that I made," Selena confessed about the reason she cut them off after the show ended in 2012. "I didn't want you guys to see me in the state that I was in, because a) you would have told me the truth, which terrifies me, and b) I didn't want to let you down." The podcast's hosts were gracious toward Gomez with DeLuise telling her, "That's really sweet, and thank you for saying that. Obviously, I miss you."

Gomez then told her costars, "I appreciate you guys dearly. I love you so much in a way that I've never loved anybody else," before sharing that she always felt safe with the cast, which also included David Henrie, Jake T. Austin, and Maria Canals-Barrera.