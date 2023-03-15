Troy Ave Drops Diss Track Aimed At Taxstone After Testifying Against Him

“Opposition I ruin them/ There’s two sides, you gotta be safe in choosing them," Taxstone raps. "Ain’t have a safety on since then be smart, though/When n****s dumping, Troy Ave ain’t scared of nothing/He backed the gun, somehow I sent him running, I got a lawsuit coming/You took a life but look at the life this generation is bumming/I wouldn’t wanna live like that, Back to Live Nation and my $32 million, no tax."



Troy Ave's bodyguard was shot and killed in 2016 after a fist fight and a shooting broke out in the green room at Irving Plaza in New York City during T.I.'s concert. The "All About The Money" rapper was arrested the next day and charged with attempted murder and criminal possession of a firearm after he was seen on video firing a gun. He testified that he fired his gun in self-defense after Taxstone fired at him first, and struck him in the leg.



“If it’s fight or flight, I’m always going to fight because at that point you could die,” Ave told the Manhattan Supreme Court according to the New York Post. “I’d rather die fighting. People die from leg shots. I’d rather die fighting than laying on the ground.”



“When the shot goes off I see the light from the spark and I hear the shot," he said about the night in question. "This is all happening fast. I get up and start fighting Taxstone, trying to take him, grab the gun, and another shot goes off. I put my leg up to kind of block the shot from hitting me in the face or chest.”



Taxstone, who hosted the popular podcast Tax Season, was arrested and indicted for weapons charges and second degree murder. If he's found guilty, he could face 15 years to life in prison.