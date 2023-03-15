WATCH: California Man With World's Longest Tongue Breaks Another Record

A California man who already held the record for the world's longest tongue has broken yet another world record. According to Guinness World Records, Nicholas Stoeberl of Salinas removed 5 Jenga pieces from a Jenga tower with his tongue in under a minute! He visited the Guinness World Records' headquarters and attempted to break all kinds of records including painting a portrait with his tongue, and touching his tongue to his nose over 281 times.

"When I first broke the record I wanted to use my tongue for something and I saw a video of a man in India painting with his tongue." Stoeberl mentioned that though there are benefits to having a 3.97-inch-long tongue, there are no super-human taste qualities that come with it.