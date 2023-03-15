WATCH: California Man With World's Longest Tongue Breaks Another Record
By Logan DeLoye
A California man who already held the record for the world's longest tongue has broken yet another world record. According to Guinness World Records, Nicholas Stoeberl of Salinas removed 5 Jenga pieces from a Jenga tower with his tongue in under a minute! He visited the Guinness World Records' headquarters and attempted to break all kinds of records including painting a portrait with his tongue, and touching his tongue to his nose over 281 times.
"When I first broke the record I wanted to use my tongue for something and I saw a video of a man in India painting with his tongue." Stoeberl mentioned that though there are benefits to having a 3.97-inch-long tongue, there are no super-human taste qualities that come with it.
"Having a long tongue, I don't think it necessarily helps my sense of taste. Maybe it makes me eat more because I have to feed it. If I get my face dirty while I'm eating, I can just lick the food off right there. Eco friendly, no napkins needed." Concluding his day at the headquarters, Stoeberl noted that he is very honored to be included in the Guinness Book of World Records not only once, but twice now!