California Restaurant Serves The Best Pancakes In The Entire State

Pancakes are a vital part of a quality breakfast routine. These fluffy little cakes can elevate even the dullest of breakfasts, with or without toppings. There are multiple kinds of pancake eaters when it comes to toppings. The first, tops their pancakes with sweet ingredients like whipped cream, fruit, and jelly. The second type of pancake eater sticks with the classic butter, maple syrup combination. And the third group is just a mix of the first two, piling their pancakes high with any and every topping available. Regardless of your preferences, there is one restaurant in each state that serves pancakes best!

According to a list compiled by the New York Daily News, the best pancakes in all of California can be found at The Griddle Cafe located in Los Angeles.

Here is what the New York Daily News had to say about the best pancakes in the entire state:

"Hip and constantly bustling, The Griddle Cafe is renowned for being one of the best breakfast spots in Los Angeles, and is also a top spot for celebrity sightings, if that’s your thing. But even if Jennifer Aniston is sitting right next to you, you probably won’t notice once your gigantic pancakes arrive. Their original buttermilk pancakes and red velvet pancakes are the stuff of legend, and in fact they’re so popular that the restaurant has started selling their proprietary mix online. But if you’re looking to go outside the box, try one of their nearly 20 creative variations, like Scotch on the Rocks (coconut, pecan, oat, and butterscotch chips), Black Magic (filled and topped with crushed Oreos) or Saturday Morning Fever (with Bailey’s and Kahlua in the batter.)"

