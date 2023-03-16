Florida Man Scores Huge Lottery Prize Off $5 Scratch-Off Ticket

By Zuri Anderson

March 16, 2023

Jackpot!
Photo: Getty Images

A lucky Florida man turned $5 dollars into hundreds of thousands of dollars after winning a huge lottery prize.

The Florida Lottery announced Wednesday (March 15) that William Burns, a Miami resident, claimed the $1 million prize he won from the FLORIDA 50X THE CASH Holiday Edition Scratch-Off game. He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $695,000.

Burns bought his winning ticket from Queen Supermarket, which is located at 3601 Grand Avenue in Miami. The store will also get a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning scratcher.

Lottery officials said FLORIDA 50X THE CASH "features a top prize of $25 million—the largest ever offered on a Florida Scratch-Off game—and the best odds to become an instant millionaire! The game's overall odds of winning are 1-in-4.50."

According to the lottery's website, there are only two $1 million prizes remaining.

Some interesting and wild stories have been emerging about Florida lottery winners this year. Last month, a man got some heart-breaking news after he scored $10,000 from a lottery game. Then, there was another man who bought his ticket after someone rudely cut him in line. That ended up working out in his favor.

