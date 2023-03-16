Michigan Restaurant Serves The Best Pancakes In The Entire State

Pancakes are a vital part of a quality breakfast routine. These fluffy little cakes can elevate even the dullest of breakfasts, with or without toppings. There are multiple kinds of pancake eaters when it comes to toppings. The first, tops their pancakes with sweet ingredients like whipped cream, fruit, and jelly. The second type of pancake eater sticks with the classic butter, maple syrup combination. And the third group is just a mix of the first two, piling their pancakes high with any and every topping available. Regardless of your preferences, there is one restaurant in each state that serves pancakes best!

According to a list compiled by the New York Daily News, the best pancakes in all of Michigan can be found at the Pancake Factory located in Shelby.

Here is what the New York Daily News had to say about the best pancakes in the entire state:

"The only downside to this small-town favorite? It gets absolutely packed on weekends. As the name implies, it’s all about the pancakes at this homey family-run restaurant, and there are lots of varieties on the menu. If you’re looking to go traditional, you won’t be let down by their buttermilk, buckwheat, pecan, chocolate chip, blueberry, or banana pancakes, which are fresh, light, and (of course) scratch made. But if you’re in the mood for something different, opt for their thin and slightly gooey flapjacks, their puffy German pancake (or its smaller cousin, the Dutch baby), or their pièce de résistance, the old-fashioned apple pancake, which is baked with fresh apples and a cinnamon glaze and could double as a decadent dessert."

For more information regarding the best pancakes across the country visit nydailynews.com.