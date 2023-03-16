Nashville Zoo Hosting Adults-Only 'Sips For Species' Event

By Sarah Tate

March 16, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

Prepare to get wild at the Nashville's very own zoo! Nashville Zoo at Grassmere announced its newest adults-only event waiting to welcome animal-lovers ages 21 and up into the park next month for a new fundraiser event called "Sips for Species," per FOX 17.

The Zoo shared details about the April 28 event that will kick off spring in the park on social media. The fundraiser aims to raise awareness about the zoo's conservation efforts, with $10 from each ticket going toward those efforts.

"Enjoy unlimited samples of your favorite adult beverages as you stroll through the Zoo after dark and learn about the Zoo's local and global conservation efforts through up-close animal encounters and keeper talks," a post of the zoo's official Instagram page reads.

According to the event website, there will be over 30 beverage purveyors offering 3-ounce samples as well as local food trucks and other dining options available for purchase. Guests can stroll throughout the zoo listening to live music and looking at different animal exhibits and attractions, such as the DinoTrek After Dark featuring 20 life-sized dinosaur animatronics.

Sips for Species will be held Friday, April 28 from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Tickets are available for purchase now at the zoo's website.

