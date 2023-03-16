Nashville Zoo Hosting Adults-Only 'Sips For Species' Event

Prepare to get wild at the Nashville's very own zoo! Nashville Zoo at Grassmere announced its newest adults-only event waiting to welcome animal-lovers ages 21 and up into the park next month for a new fundraiser event called "Sips for Species," per FOX 17.

The Zoo shared details about the April 28 event that will kick off spring in the park on social media. The fundraiser aims to raise awareness about the zoo's conservation efforts, with $10 from each ticket going toward those efforts.

"Enjoy unlimited samples of your favorite adult beverages as you stroll through the Zoo after dark and learn about the Zoo's local and global conservation efforts through up-close animal encounters and keeper talks," a post of the zoo's official Instagram page reads.