Pennsylvania Restaurant Serves The Best Pancakes In The Entire State

Pancakes are a vital part of a quality breakfast routine. These fluffy little cakes can elevate even the dullest of breakfasts, with or without toppings. There are multiple kinds of pancake eaters when it comes to toppings. The first, tops their pancakes with sweet ingredients like whipped cream, fruit, and jelly. The second type of pancake eater sticks with the classic butter, maple syrup combination. And the third group is just a mix of the first two, piling their pancakes high with any and every topping available. Regardless of your preferences, there is one restaurant in each state that serves pancakes best!

According to a list compiled by the New York Daily News, the best pancakes in all of Pennsylvania can be found at Dor-Stop located in Dormont near Pittsburgh.

Here is what the New York Daily News had to say about the best pancakes in the entire state:

"This small-town diner has been serving good old home cooking in the Pittsburgh metro area since 1985. Just about everything on the menu is scratchmade (the meatloaf melt and burgers are especially tasty), but if you go for breakfast don’t miss the hotcakes, which are big, golden brown, and tender. There are more than a dozen varieties available, from apple cinnamon and chocolate chip to banana chocolate chip, oatmeal walnut, and oatmeal raisin."

For more information regarding the best pancakes across the country visit nydailynews.com.