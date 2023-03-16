Feeling Lucky? Discover The Best St. Patrick's Day Deals In San Antonio

By Dani Medina

March 16, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

Get your green on, channel your inner leprechaun and keep an eye out for shamrocks because St. Patrick's Day is upon us! You don't have to travel all the way to Ireland to grab a beer, drink some whiskey or eat some delicious corned beef on Friday (March 17). There are some great deals, specials and freebies available right here in San Antonio! Check them out:

San Antonio Cigar Festival: Festival from 5-10 p.m. at Beethoven Mannerchor Beer Garden features live music, premium cigars, VIP experiences, beer, food, raffles

Howl at the Moon: Party from noon to 2 a.m. features Silent Disco, food trucks

River Parade: Downtown portion of River Parade from 1-3 p.m. features dyeing of the river, live entertainment, artisan show

The Rustic: Live music event featuring Irish decor, Ice Luge shots; admission is free

We are a few days away from the St. Patricks Festival, River Parade & River Dyeing! 🍀 You can expect to see the Dyeing...

Posted by City of San Antonio - Municipal Government on Wednesday, March 15, 2023

According to Yelp, here are the best bars to hit up on St. Patrick's Day in San Antonio:

  • McFinnigan's
  • Maddy McMurphy's Irish Sports Bar
  • The Irish Pub
  • Durty Nelly's Irish Pub
  • Kennedy's Public House
  • Waxy O'Connor's
  • Sean Patrick's Irish Pub + Texas Grub
  • Calahan's Pub and Pizza
  • Leapin' Lizard Pub

Source: KENS5

