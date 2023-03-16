Feeling Lucky? Discover The Best St. Patrick's Day Deals In San Antonio

Get your green on, channel your inner leprechaun and keep an eye out for shamrocks because St. Patrick's Day is upon us! You don't have to travel all the way to Ireland to grab a beer, drink some whiskey or eat some delicious corned beef on Friday (March 17). There are some great deals, specials and freebies available right here in San Antonio! Check them out:

San Antonio Cigar Festival: Festival from 5-10 p.m. at Beethoven Mannerchor Beer Garden features live music, premium cigars, VIP experiences, beer, food, raffles

Howl at the Moon: Party from noon to 2 a.m. features Silent Disco, food trucks

River Parade: Downtown portion of River Parade from 1-3 p.m. features dyeing of the river, live entertainment, artisan show

The Rustic: Live music event featuring Irish decor, Ice Luge shots; admission is free