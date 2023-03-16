WATCH: California Homes 'Teeter On Edge' Of Cliff After Hillside Collapse

By Logan DeLoye

March 16, 2023

Photo: OC Fire Authority Twitter

Four California homes are left teetering on the edge of a hillside in San Clemente as a result of recent weather patters wreaking havoc on surrounding land. According to KTLA, the residents living in the homes were forced to evaluate for their safety as the Orange County Sherrif’s office determined the severity of the landslide. OC Fire Authority took to twitter to detail the location of the landslide, and the wellbeing of locals.

"San Clemente - Three apartment structures in the 1500 block of Buena Vista have been evacuated due to a landslide in the rear. Firefighters arrived and began a search of the homes to ensure everyone was evacuated. The call came in at 8:18 AM." A tweet shared hours later detailed that a fourth building had also been yellow-tagged as a result of the landslide.

"We are currently working with the Orange County Sheriff’s Department and staff from the City of San Clemente to determine the severity of this landslide. A fourth building has been yellow-tagged and the residents have been evacuated."

Drone footage of the surrounding area shows the homes very close to the edge of the hillside. In one instance, a lawn chair and swimming pool look as though they could topple over the cliff any minute!

