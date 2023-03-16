WATCH: Jumping Dolphins Surprise California Paddle Boaters

Two paddle boaters were greeted by a pair of jumping dolphins on Thursday during a morning cruise near Dana Point. A video posted to TikTok shows the two boaters as they spot the dolphins in the water. One boater says to the other, "Man, wouldn't that be rad if a dolphin came over and jumped over!" Less than a second after the man finished wishing for the dolphins, they jumped out of the water right next to the paddle boat. Both boaters screamed in awe of the event as one exclaimed, "I wouldn't be surprised!"

The boater who thought that it would be "rad" if the dolphins came near then said, "He was listening to us," referring to the dolphins that seemed to jump out of the water just as he had spoke it into existence. In caption of the video, the boater praised his "dolphin whispering skills" to detail the encounter.