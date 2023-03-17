Florida Joint Named Among Top Places To Grab Corn Dogs

When Americans think about corn dogs, carnivals and fairs immediately come to mind. While this fried snack-on-a-stick tends to be consumed at specific events, that doesn't stop restaurants from putting their own fun spin on them.

For those craving yummy corn dogs, Yelp found the Top 25 best places to grab a corn dog in the country. Here's how they did it:

"We identified businesses in the food, and restaurants category on Yelp with a large concentration of reviews mentioning 'corn dog,' then ranked those spots using a number of factors, including the total volume and ratings of reviews mentioning 'corn dog.' This list looked at businesses in the United States. All businesses were marked open on Yelp as of February 27, 2023."

A no-frills South Florida restaurant made it on the list: Arbetter's Hot Dogs! This joint has been around since 1959, getting famous for its delicious chili dogs. With that said, plenty of reviewers had nothing but nice things to say about their corn dogs.

Marsha P. also gushed about their experience here:

"I absolutely love hot dogs/ corn dogs - I was driving on bird road and saw the sign and immediately made a U-turn! OMG hands down the best corn dogs in Miami. The cheese fries were also delicious!! I will definitely be back!!"