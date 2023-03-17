Let's talk chicken. Chicken tenders, chicken wings, chicken nuggets. When you're not in the mood to get your hands that dirty though, that's where the chicken sandwich comes into play.

Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the best chicken sandwich in every state — just in time for National Poultry Day (March 19)! "This is an all-time list of the best places for a chicken sandwich in the United States, according to Yelp," the food site said of its methodology. "We identified businesses in the restaurant and food categories with a large concentration of reviews with mentions of "chicken sandwich," then ranked those spots using a number of factors including the total volume and ratings of reviews mentioning 'chicken sandwich.'"

The best chicken sandwich in Kentucky can be found at Royals Hot Chicken in Louisville. Here's what Eat This, Not That! said to back up its decision:

Hot Chicken has steadily crept up and taken the nation by storm over the past few years and Louisville's Royals Hot Chicken aims to be one of the best. Their spicy fried chicken comes served on fluffy buns with a pickle to cut through the heat. If you ever need a chicken fix, it is worth traveling the distance to dine here.

Check out the full report.