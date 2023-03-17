Let's talk chicken. Chicken tenders, chicken wings, chicken nuggets. When you're not in the mood to get your hands that dirty though, that's where the chicken sandwich comes into play.

Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the best chicken sandwich in every state — just in time for National Poultry Day (March 19)! "This is an all-time list of the best places for a chicken sandwich in the United States, according to Yelp," the food site said of its methodology. "We identified businesses in the restaurant and food categories with a large concentration of reviews with mentions of "chicken sandwich," then ranked those spots using a number of factors including the total volume and ratings of reviews mentioning 'chicken sandwich.'"

The best chicken sandwich in Oklahoma can be found at Nashbird in Oklahoma City. Here's what Eat This, Not That! said to back up its decision:

Nashbird takes the spirit of Nashville's hot chicken scene and supplants it in Oklahoma City, spreading the popularity of spicy chicken far and wide. Their take on the best-fried chicken sandwich in Oklahoma is what you would expect—a hot and crispy chicken breast topped with slaw, served between two potato roll buns. Make sure to make this restaurant a part of your itinerary next time you are passing through.

Check out the full report.