The Most Infamous Crime Committed In Minnesota History

Are you interested in crime TV shows and podcasts? Those that find particular interest in the topic may already know of the worst crime to ever occur in Minnesota.

According to a list compiled by 24/7 Wall St., the most infamous crime to occur in Minnesota history happened between 1998 and 2008. Tom Petters’ Ponzi stole $3.65 billion through his own company and entirely bankrupt Sun Country Airlines. Ponzi stole ended up giving most of the money that he stole to charity.

Here is what 24/7 Wall St. had to say about the most infamous crime to ever occur in Minnesota:

"Criminals do harm not just by inflicting physical pain. Financial crimes can be just as devastating, like the $3.65-billion Ponzi scheme run by Minnesotan Tom Petters. Among other ill effects, his financial machinations led to the bankruptcy of Minneapolis-based Sun Country Airlines, which had been relying on a loan from the Petters Group, and to the shuttering by regulators of the First Regional Bank in Los Angeles, which facilitated Petters’ schemes. The fact Petters gave much of his criminal gains to charity didn’t absolve him. He’s currently serving a 50-year sentence in Leavenworth."

