The Most Infamous Crime Committed In Nebraska History

Are you interested in crime TV shows and podcasts? Those that find particular interest in the topic may already know of the worst crime to ever occur in Nebraska.

According to a list compiled by 24/7 Wall St., the most infamous crime to occur in Nebraska history happened in 1958. Charlie Starkweather and Caril Fugate went on a killing spree for two months across Nebraska and Wyoming, murdering 11 people including a few of their family members. At the time of the murders, Fugate was only 14-years-old.

Here is what 24/7 Wall St. had to say about the most infamous crime to ever occur in Nebraska:

"Caril Ann Fugate was just 14 when she and her 18-year-old boyfriend, Charles Starkweather, went on a two-month killing spree through Nebraska and Wyoming. In all, they murdered 11 people, including Fugate’s mother, stepfather, and baby half-sister. Caril Ann claimed that Starkweather held her hostage, but a jury nevertheless convicted her and sentenced her to life in prison. Starkweather was executed in the electric chair. After serving 17 years, Fugate was paroled and to this day maintains her innocence. The story of Fugate and Starkweather was the basis for the movies, “Badlands” and “Natural Born Killers."

For more information on the most infamous crime to occur in each state visit 247wallst.com.