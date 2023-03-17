You Could Get Paid To 'Professionally' Cuddle Bear Cubs In Michigan
By Logan DeLoye
March 17, 2023
Michigan's Department of Natural Resources is looking to hire "professional bear cub cuddlers," and we're not kidding! A few researchers recently discovered an orphaned baby bear cub in the wild, and found a healthy surrogate mother with other young cubs to care for it as her own. Outdoors.com mentioned that the young bear cubs have yet to build enough body fat to keep warm while their mother is present at health check-ups and weigh-ins. That's where the public comes in! The DNR took to Twitter to detail the dream job.
"Now back to the bear cubs! This sow gave birth to three cubs a few weeks ago. These cubs don’t have enough fur or fat reserves to keep warm without mom to snuggle up to. That’s where the limited-term professional bear cuddling (dream job?) comes in."
So what exactly would you have to do as a professional bear cub cuddler?
"Cubs are held inside jackets for about an hour during the sow’s check-up. They weigh between 3-6lbs and are easy to hold as long as you keep a close eye out for those claws! You might imagine they smell like warm chocolate chip cookies. In reality it’s more like a wet musky dog." The DNR is looking to hire bear cub cuddlers for the Spring and Summer months, and applications can be found on their website.