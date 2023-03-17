You Could Get Paid To 'Professionally' Cuddle Bear Cubs In Michigan

Michigan's Department of Natural Resources is looking to hire "professional bear cub cuddlers," and we're not kidding! A few researchers recently discovered an orphaned baby bear cub in the wild, and found a healthy surrogate mother with other young cubs to care for it as her own. Outdoors.com mentioned that the young bear cubs have yet to build enough body fat to keep warm while their mother is present at health check-ups and weigh-ins. That's where the public comes in! The DNR took to Twitter to detail the dream job.

"Now back to the bear cubs! This sow gave birth to three cubs a few weeks ago. These cubs don’t have enough fur or fat reserves to keep warm without mom to snuggle up to. That’s where the limited-term professional bear cuddling (dream job?) comes in."