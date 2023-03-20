2 Floridians' $3 Lottery Tickets Turn Into Multimillion-Dollar Prizes

By Zuri Anderson

March 20, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

Fortune shined down on two Floridians after playing a Powerball game months ago. According to the Florida Lottery, 61-year-old Michele Story of Orange Beach, and Kissimmee resident George Stewart both won $2 million and claimed their prizes on Thursday, March 16.

Both of them purchased the Powerball with Power Play Quick Pick ticket, which costs $3. Story won her prize from the Powerball drawing held on October 31, 2022. Stewart scored his prize from the drawing on November 7, 2022.

Lottery officials said their tickets matched all five of the white ball numbers but did not match the Power Ball number. No word on how the lucky winners chose to receive their earnings.

Story bought her ticket from Flora Bama Liquor, which is located at 17395 Perdido Key Drive in Pensacola. Stewart purchased his ticket at K&M Drugs, located at 395 Village Drive in Poinciana. Both stores will also get a $5,000 commission for selling the winning ticket, according to lottery officials.

The next Powerball drawing is Monday, March 20 at 10:59 p.m. EST.

