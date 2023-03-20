Latest California Storm Prompts Widespread Evacuation, Another On The Way
By Logan DeLoye
March 20, 2023
A twelfth atmospheric river carrying copious amounts of rain and snow is predicted to hit Southern California this week as officials prepare for the increased likelihood of flooding. According to CNN, the impending storm will strike on Tuesday, bringing colder temperatures than the last few storms.
Wind gusts could reach up to 80 mph and become strong enough to knock down trees and power-lines. National Weather Service San Diego warned of flooding in areas of low elevation and heavy snowfall in the mountains. This storm arrives less than two days after the last storm that brought extreme flooding to both Alpaugh and Allensworth.
The #AtmosphericRiver northwest of Hawaii is beautiful yet powerful. This will arrive in SoCal Tue & bring heavy rain to lower elevations through Wed with heavy snow in parts of the mountains. Strong winds will occur at times, plus a chance of flooding in low-lying areas. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/IrgSwQbiNl— NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) March 19, 2023
The Tulare Country Sherrif’s Office took to Facebook on Sunday to detail safety efforts being conducted to help those located in areas where extensive flooding occurred.
"Evacuations Underway in Alpaugh & Allensworth. First responders from dozens of agencies across the state have joined the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office in a massive mutual aid effort to protect Tulare County residents from raging flood waters. Right now, Deputies are going door to door in Alpaugh urging people to evacuate and helping them get out. The National Guard is also on hand helping to evacuate people with high water vehicles."
A winter weather watch is already in effect for the San Bernardino Mountains, and the Sierra Nevada Mountain range as the latest atmospheric river rolls into the region.