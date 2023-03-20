Latest California Storm Prompts Widespread Evacuation, Another On The Way

A twelfth atmospheric river carrying copious amounts of rain and snow is predicted to hit Southern California this week as officials prepare for the increased likelihood of flooding. According to CNN, the impending storm will strike on Tuesday, bringing colder temperatures than the last few storms.

Wind gusts could reach up to 80 mph and become strong enough to knock down trees and power-lines. National Weather Service San Diego warned of flooding in areas of low elevation and heavy snowfall in the mountains. This storm arrives less than two days after the last storm that brought extreme flooding to both Alpaugh and Allensworth.