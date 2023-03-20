Michigan Man Wins Huge Lottery Prize While Letting His Dog Out

A Muskegon County man who chose to remain anonymous is now $300,000 richer after playing Michigan Lottery’s Royal VIP online instant game. He told MLive that he decided to play a quick game while taking his dog out in the morning.

“A few of my friends have been playing Royal VIP lately, which is how I found out about the game. I got up early one morning to let my dog out and decided to play a few games of Royal VIP before starting my day." He played for a few minutes and won $700, and decided to play again.

“I won $700 within a few minutes of playing and was happy with that. A few minutes later, I won again, but I thought I’d only won $300 at first. When I realized I had actually won $300,000, I didn’t think it was real. It wasn’t until I saw my account balance with instructions on claiming the prize that I knew I had really won. It was such a shock and is still sinking in!”

The anonymous winner went to Michigan Lottery headquarters in Lansing to claim his prize. He told officials that he plans to save the money that he won.