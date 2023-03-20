New Ice Cream Shop For Dogs Opens In Milwaukee

A new ice cream shop for dogs recently opened in Milwaukee, ensuring that your favorite furry friend can get their very own special treat on your next ice cream run.

Owner Linda Smith saw an opening for an ice cream shop that serves dogs and decided to make it a reality in Milwaukee with her new shop Salty Paws. Located in the city's Historic Third Ward, the business is the first ice cream shop and bakery for man's best friend in Wisconsin, per WISN. As of now, however, it isn't serving treats for humans but they can bring their own to enjoy alongside their pups.

"It's somewhere that I would want to hang out and I just decided I would be the one to bring it here," said Smith.