The Most Infamous Crime Committed In Michigan History

Are you interested in crime TV shows and podcasts? Those that find particular interest in the topic may already know of the worst crime to ever occur in Michigan.

According to a list compiled by 24/7 Wall St., the most infamous crime to occur in Michigan history happened between the years of 1992 and 1999. Navy veteran John Eric Armstrong murdered multiple sex workers while he was still in the Navy, starting at the age of 17 and continuing into his 20s.

Here is what 24/7 Wall St. had to say about the most infamous crime to ever occur in Michigan:

"To his neighbors in Dearborn Heights, John Eric Armstrong was a Navy vet and devoted father. Yet the supposed gentle giant – he weighed more than 300 pounds – never got over a breakup with his high school girlfriend. Possibly to avenge the rejection, he started raping and murdering sex workers while he was in the Navy, starting when he was just 17 and claiming victims across four states and several Asian countries. He was arrested in 2000 and convicted of killing five women, but may have murdered at least six others. He is serving a life sentence in prison."

For more information on the most infamous crime to occur in each state visit 247wallst.com.