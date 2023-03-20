This Florida Restaurant Serves The Best Comfort Food In The State

Nothing entrances Americans like classic comfort food. Sumptuous, loaded with carbs, and satisfying to the taste buds, plenty of people love digging their hands or forks into these longstanding dishes. Thankfully, there are thousands of restaurants serving all kinds of comfort food.

That's why LoveFood found every state's best place to grab comfort food classics. The website states, "America does comfort food like nowhere else. From restaurants serving bowls of flavorsome shrimp and grits and oozy mac 'n' cheese to diners and fast-casual spots that make a mean meatloaf, we've found the best place for all-American classics in every state."

According to writers, Boca serves Florida's best comfort food! Here's why it was chosen:

"Boca focuses on a farm-to-table concept, with lunch, brunch, and dinner menus bursting with local and seasonal ingredients. There are fried green tomatoes or charred shishito peppers to start, Florida pink shrimp and grits or 60-spiced chicken for entrées, and a large selection of flatbreads and seafood dishes. Customers also praise the consistently friendly and attentive service."