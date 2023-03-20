WATCH: Band Of Mysterious Glowing Lights Shoot Across California Sky

By Logan DeLoye

March 20, 2023

A band of mysterious glowing lights shot across the night sky on Friday, March 17th, and locals could not help but to speculate the likelihood of unidentified flying objects. According to Associated Press, the strange light show came and went in the matter of 40 seconds. Jaime Hernandez was celebrating St. Patrick's Day at King Kong Brewing Company in Sacramento when he saw the lights blaze across the sky. He immediately reached for his phone to record the odd occurrence.

“Mainly, we were in shock, but amazed that we got to witness it. None of us had ever seen anything like it.” The brewery obtained the footage captured by Hernandez and shared it to Instagram.

"This flew over the brewery tonight. What do you guys think? #UFO."

In the video, viewers can see multiple orbs of light traveling together across the sky at a rapid pace, and then disappearing into the night. While the strange lights could easily be construed as alien activity, Harvard-Smithsonian Center astronomer Jonathan McDowell has a logical explanation that he is almost 100% sure will help to explain the phenomenon. He told Associated Press that the lights were merely burning space debris from a retired satellite "traveling at thousands of miles per hour."

