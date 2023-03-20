WATCH: Band Of Mysterious Glowing Lights Shoot Across California Sky

A band of mysterious glowing lights shot across the night sky on Friday, March 17th, and locals could not help but to speculate the likelihood of unidentified flying objects. According to Associated Press, the strange light show came and went in the matter of 40 seconds. Jaime Hernandez was celebrating St. Patrick's Day at King Kong Brewing Company in Sacramento when he saw the lights blaze across the sky. He immediately reached for his phone to record the odd occurrence.

“Mainly, we were in shock, but amazed that we got to witness it. None of us had ever seen anything like it.” The brewery obtained the footage captured by Hernandez and shared it to Instagram.