WATCH: California Farmers Plug Flooded Levee With Pickup Trucks

A section of the Pajaro River levee broke on Saturday, March 11th, leading to widespread flooding throughout the region. The flooding was so extensive that over 8,500 residents were forced to evacuate their homes and leave everything behind. As Pajaro continued to flood, local farmers discovered a solution. They got in their pickup trucks, and took off to try and plug the levee themselves.

Video footage shared by one of the farmers on Twitter shows a pickup truck being driven into the break in the levee. In the video, viewers are able to see two trucks blocking a substantial amount of water from flowing towards the town. Central Valley farmer Cannon Micheal said that dirt will likely be piled onto the trucks for additional support.

"I have never seen this type of #flood control measure before! Here is how some farmers deal with a breach in the Tulare Lake bottom. I assume they will pile some additional dirt on."