WATCH: New York Politician Makes Emergency Landing On Long Island Beach

A New York state assemblyman walked away unharmed after he had to make an emergency landing on a Long Island beach. Clyde Vanel was flying his single-engine Beechcraft V35 on Friday (March 17) afternoon when the aircraft experienced engine trouble.

Luckily, Vanel was close to a beach in Shoreham, where he could safely bring the plane down without endangering the public. Vanel credited the Federal Aviation Administration's emergency procedures for his safe landing.

"This afternoon, I went out to practice maneuvers in my airplane. Unfortunately, the aircraft experienced engine failure. As per my training, I landed the airplane at the nearest safe location while attempting to minimize damage to persons or property," Vanel wrote on Facebook. "I am thankful that I was able to walk away without injury. The FAA's training on emergency procedures works. For all my fellow pilots, follow the emergency procedures-it will save your life."

The FAA said it has launched an investigation into the incident.

A bystander on the beach captured the moment when Vanel's plane slammed nose-first into the sand and crashed into the water.