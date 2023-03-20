WATCH: New York Politician Makes Emergency Landing On Long Island Beach

By Bill Galluccio

March 20, 2023

Beech V35 Bonanza single engine light aircraft taxiing at Lethbridge airfield.
Photo: Getty Images

A New York state assemblyman walked away unharmed after he had to make an emergency landing on a Long Island beachClyde Vanel was flying his single-engine Beechcraft V35 on Friday (March 17) afternoon when the aircraft experienced engine trouble.

Luckily, Vanel was close to a beach in Shoreham, where he could safely bring the plane down without endangering the public. Vanel credited the Federal Aviation Administration's emergency procedures for his safe landing.

"This afternoon, I went out to practice maneuvers in my airplane. Unfortunately, the aircraft experienced engine failure. As per my training, I landed the airplane at the nearest safe location while attempting to minimize damage to persons or property," Vanel wrote on Facebook. "I am thankful that I was able to walk away without injury. The FAA's training on emergency procedures works. For all my fellow pilots, follow the emergency procedures-it will save your life."

The FAA said it has launched an investigation into the incident.

A bystander on the beach captured the moment when Vanel's plane slammed nose-first into the sand and crashed into the water.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.