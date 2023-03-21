California City With The Worst Traffic In The State

Though many people work from home in 2023, there are still plenty of employees who have to commute to work everyday. Depending on where you live, commuting can be a hassle.

According to a list complied by 24/7 Wall St., the city with the worst traffic in all of California is San Francisco. In 2022, San Francisco drivers spent 97 hours of their lives in traffic.

Here is what 24/7 Wall St. had to say abut compiling the data to discover the California city with the most traffic:

"The average commuter in the United States spends about 27 minutes getting to work. For the typical, full-time worker, this adds up to about 4 hours and 30 minutes each week, and over 230 hours annually. Of the 30 cities in California with available data, San Francisco ranks as having the worst traffic, according to INRIX, a traffic data and analytics company. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, there are 179,667 people in the city who either drive or carpool to work. Among them, the typical commuter lost an average of 97 hours to traffic in 2022, up 52% from 2021. Of all 280 U.S. cities covered in the INRIX report, San Francisco ranks sixth for traffic delays."

For more information regarding the city with the most traffic in each state visit 247wallst.com.